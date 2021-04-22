Costa Blanca Parents Receive Subsidy For Young Children

COSTA BLANCA parents receive subsidy from the government for young children

In a move designed to take the pressure off struggling parents of young children, the Department of Education has announced that a grant will be available for two and three year old children attending preschools in Alicante this year. Parents living in the Costa Blanca province will be able to apply for a subsidy of between €150 and €200 for each child in the applicable age bracket who is enrolled in one of the private nursery schools approved by the Valencian Government.

“It was a commitment that we acquired with the sector of infant education, that we included in our electoral program and that we began to materialise with an item of €200,000, to attend to the schooling of children from 2 to 3 years old that we hope to increase in upcoming courses,” the mayor of Alicante, Julia Llopis, told Spanish news outlet Informacion.

Depending on the individual circumstances of the family, grants of either €150, €180 or €200 will be offered, and the scheme is likely to impact some 1,000 households with preschool-aged children. Children who attend free public nursery schools are not entitled to the subsidy.

According to Ms Llopis, “it is the first time that this type of aid has been created in Alicante, a contribution for the benefit of the families to which we are committed and which we plan to be useful for more than a thousand of them.”

The grant is meant “to pay the fees corresponding to the teaching of the school year in approved private schools.

The councillor added that “the municipal plans after the implementation of the aid are aimed at expanding the economic amounts in the coming years, and diversify their potential recipients to include boys and girls from 0 to 3 years old.”