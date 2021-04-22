Catalonia to allow Covid PCR home testing from next week.

THE regional government of Catalonia has announced that it will implement a new Covid testing strategy in the coming days in order to stem the spread of infections in the worst affected regions. To this end, from next week, Catalans will be able to collect a PCR self-sample kit from a designated primary care centre and carry out the coronavirus nasal swab at home.

According to the Health Minister, Alba Verges, there will be a strict sequence in place for those conducting the tests, and the most affected regions will be affected based on the rate of infections; the data of the various territories will be reviewed every 15 days. The home tests will only be available to those aged under 70 years of age.

“The citizen will withdraw this kit from the centre, he will register in an application and at his home he will do the nasal self-sample of the PCR”, the councillor reported to Spanish daily La Sexta.

The novel Covid testing system will be first rolled out in Lleida, Girona and central Catalonia, with the hope that it will be expanded over time.

On top of the new testing, from Monday, April 26 the Catalan government has plans to lift the lockdown and restore free mobility throughout Catalonia, as they believe figures from the fourth wave of the coronavirus show that the virus has been effectively contained, and a de-escalation plan will be formed with a view to aiding their economy as much as possible.

As well as freeing up mobility restrictions, the government will allow restaurants and bars located inside of shopping malls to reopen until 5pm, in line with other bars.

_______________________________________________________________________

