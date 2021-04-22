Canine tug-of-love

BICHON MALTESE: Same breed as Bimba, whose separated owners are engaged in a custody fight Photo credit: Berndt Fransson

A BENIDORM court will decide the terms of shared custody for Bimba, a Bichon Maltese.

The dog belongs to a couple who have now broken up and the un-named male’s lawyer has started legal proceedings, alleging that his client’s former partner will not allow him to see Bimba.

According to reports in the Spanish media, he explained that as his former partner took the dog to be microchipped, she appears as the owner of the details registered with the Spanish Network for Pet Identification (REIAC).

Being deprived of Bimba’s company is causing him “serious moral harm,” the bereft co-owner said, lamenting that his younger daughter does not understand why Bimba cannot be with her on the days when she visits her father.

Instead, he is asking for a court order that will enable Bimba to accompany his daughter whenever she stays with him.

He wants to be recognised as the dog’s co-owner, with the right to enjoy her company during his daughter’s visits while sharing vet’s fees and other expenses.


