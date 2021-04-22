BREAKING NEWS: Valencia Extends Opening Hours

THE government in Valencia has announced new measures, including extending opening hours.

According to Spanish newspaper ABC News, the move, which was announced by President Ximo Puig, will see opening hours in Valencia extended until 10pm.

Puig also announced other new Covid measures, which he said will enter into force on April 26 until the end of the state of alarm on May 9.

The hospitality industry and shops will now be able to open until 10 pm, with a maximum capacity inside bars and restaurants of 30 per cent, while ceremonies will increase their capacity to 50 per cent without a limit on people, and cultural activities will increase their capacity to 75 per cent.

The president also announced border restrictions would end on May 9.

Puig revealed the latest Covid figures, with 40 cases per 100,000 people, compared to the average of 232 per 100,000 people across Spain.

Despite Valencia’s figures, Puig said, “until there is a mass vaccination we will maintain the utmost caution.”

The politician thanked those administering doses after around one in five Valencians has received the vaccine.

The news comes after three vaccination centres in Valencia were reportedly forced to close until Friday, April 24, when the Valencia Community is expected to receive further vaccines.

According to Las Provincias, the centres temporarily closed their doors on Monday, April 19, while a further facility located in the City of Arts and Sciences is administering doses today, Wednesday, April 21.

More than 1,319,7077 doses of Pfizer vaccine have been administered in the Valencian Community, 686,417 in Valencia City, 479,196 in Alicante and 154,094 in Castellon.

And 6.26 percent of the Community’s population (316,968 people) have received both doses.

In Alicante, 164,119 people have been fully immunized in Valencia, 114,567 in Valencia and 38,282 in Castellon.

More than 388,500 infections have been recorded in the Valencian Community since the start of the pandemic.

Ximo Puig said has received his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccination at the City of Arts and Sciences of Valencia.