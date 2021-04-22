BREAKING NEWS: Bay City Rollers Singer Les McKeown Dies

The singer of the Bay City Rollers, Les McKeown, has died aged 65.

According to the Mail Online, the news was announced by the singer’s family after he died at home yesterday.

A statement read: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband and father Leslie Richard McKeown.

“Leslie died suddenly at home on Tuesday 20 April 2021. We are currently making arrangements for his funeral.

“If you would like to remember Leslie, please make a donation in his name to: [details] We thank you and ask for privacy after the shock of our profound loss.

“Thank you. Keiko and Jubei McKeown”

Formed in the 1960s, the Bay City Rollers shot to success in the UK and internationally with songs including Bye Bye Baby and Shang-a-Lang and selling more than 100 million records.

The singer was born in Scotland in 1955 and joined the Bay City Rollers in 1973 before leaving in 1978. He later went on to a solo career, releasing several albums.

After forming in the 1966, the Bay City Rollers became one of the UK’s biggest-selling groups in the 1970s.