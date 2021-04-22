BBVA Looks To Axe 3,800 Employees Nationwide according to the CCOO Workers’ Union



BBVA SA, Spain’s second-largest bank, with around 23,000 employees, has announced today, Thursday 22, the proposed dismissal of 3,798 employees across the country, which is around 16 per cent of their total workforce, and involves the closure of 530 branches.

CCOO, the workers’ union said in a statement, “BBVA wants to lay off 3,800 people. These redundancies would affect 16 percent of the workforce, 3,000 in the branch network and another 800 in the bank’s central services”.

The management claims the action is a necessary result of the advancement of the digital era, with interest rates dropping, and new companies moving into the digital realm, with customers taking advantage of those new portals, hence making it necessary for the company to reduce its cost structure.

Asunción Arias Ríos, the Secretary-General of CCOO BBVA in Andalucía, Ceuta, and Melilla, stated that 10 per cent (381) of the total cuts will be in those autonomous communities, with 76 of the branches closing.

Rios told Europa Press that the breakdown of dismissals would be 61 in Malaga, 24 in Almería, 39 in Granada, 59 in Cádiz, 57 in Córdoba, 15 in Huelva, 23 in Jaén, and 103 in Sevilla, and that so far, no mention has been made of how BBVA intends to arbitrate the dismissals.

The union claims these cuts are “indefensible and scandalous” and represents an unsustainable approach, which in their opinion is, “very far from everything the company has wanted to make them believe during the months of confinement by Covid-19 when workers, within an essential service, had gone to work without the necessary protection”.

While adding that while BBVA looks to cut its workforce, “the bank continues to earn money and the management team and the board of directors have raised their salaries”, as reported by europapress.es.

