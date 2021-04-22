BARCELONA Metro Guard Smashed In The Face With A Stone By A Ticketless Traveller



A private security sector Barcelona Metro guard was smashed in the face with a stone when he confronted a traveller who he knew didn’t have a ticket to enter the facility.

The attack took place at the entrance of the Plaza Universidad stop, when the guard, employed by the TMB security company, observed an individual passing the ticket validation machine without paying, and, doing his duty, the guard approached the man to ask for his ticket, at which the other man responded by pushing the guard and a violent struggle broke out between the pair of them, reported the Global Chronicle.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



After the aggressor managed to break free from the guard, he began to throw stones at him, with one hitting him directly in the cheekbone, with several passengers trying to intervene, including an off-duty Mossos officer.

Joined by another individual, the man ran off but then both of them started again throwing stones at both the guard and the off-duty Mossos officer, as reported by El Catalán.es.

Union sources have reported that attacks on employees are becoming more and more regular, pointing out the lack of both human and material resources available to prevent such incidents, and also the zero legal protection that these workers have while in the performance of their duty, as reported by h50.es.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/