Almería Town Hall To Give €500 Aid To Each Taxi Licence Holder

ALMERÍA Town Hall Launches Initiative To Give €500 Aid To Each Taxi Licence Holder In The City



Ramón Fernández-Pacheco, the mayor of Almería, has announced during his annual assembly of the union, an initiative by the town hall to help the local taxi sector, which like so many, has been hit by the pandemic, saying, “I have already given instructions for, once the budgets for the year 2021 come into force, a fund of €150,000 is created, and the necessary procedures begin to grant €500 to each of the 284 taxi licenses that the city has”.

He pointed out he is aware that “this aid will not solve taxi problems, but it will help alleviate them in a very difficult situation for everyone”, stating that he wants to make it clear the town hall is committed to a union that is “guarantor of a necessary and essential public service in meeting the urban mobility objectives of the capital”.

The Almeria mayor went on to explain that this year, more than €275,00 will be allocated to help what is “one of the professions most affected by the coronavirus crisis”, within the ‘Plan re-activa21’, that was launched by the town hall at the start of the pandemic to assist the most vulnerable people and sectors.

Also, he reminded the taxi sector that they have an ally in the town hall, with the proof of that already showing in the agreements reached between both parties to adapt vehicles for disabled people, implementing alternative energy in cars, improving taxi ranks, and fighting against intrusion by outside taxi companies.

Mr Fernández-Pacheco concluded by adding, “And we will continue working together to continue developing the collaboration protocol that we signed in July 2019 with the union”, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.

