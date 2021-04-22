Almería Police Arrest Credit Card Cloning Gang Of Youths

ALMERÍA National Police Arrest Credit Card Cloning Gang Of Five Youths



National Police officers in Almería have arrested five young people suspected of the crimes of belonging to an organized group, usurpation of civil status, and credit card fraud.

After checking numerous complaints from individuals from various police districts throughout Spain, which showed the gang had been using usurped or fake identities for the occasion, the police investigation thus revealed a string of clever fraud crimes, most of them minor, designed so as not to attract attention to the gang’s activities,

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Investigators from the National Police soon determined that it was an organized group of people, who fraudulently obtained the data of third-party debit cards in order to easily purchase different types of items on various internet websites, going undetected as they did it.

It came to light that most of the purchases were made from mobile phones purchased at the MediaMarkt store, and all were low-value purchases, below €100, which did not arouse suspicion towards their crimes.

The defendants also made online orders from home food delivery companies, and made bookings via tourist reservation websites, in order to stay in hotels in the province of Almería.

To date, the National Police have located and spoken with 63 people who were victims of this organised group, who had managed to receive 1,017 fraudulently bought packages, to the value of €17,147.20.

The five detainees, aged between 17 and 20 years old, have been brought to justice, and will go before a judge for sentencing, while the police say their investigation remains open, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/