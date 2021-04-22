Almáchar Grape Museum Given The Green Light In the Axarquía region



Francisco Salado, the president of the Málaga Provincial Council announced on Wednesday 21, that approval had been given to the contracting of works for the project to develop the Ethnographic Museum of the Uva Pasa de la Axarquía in the town of Almáchar, with funding of €925,829.

The project involves the restoration and renovation of a unique building located in the historic centre of Almáchar, turning it into a museum that will display all the processes involved in the cultivation, production, and commercialisation of the raisin.

Mr Salado, pointed out in a statement that the Almáchar grape museum will be a cultural facility of great importance for the entire region that will serve to define the value of the vineyard as a crop in the landscape of the Axarquía, adding that he reaffirms the commitment of the Diputación de Málaga to lead and promote the action plan of the SIPAM (Important Systems of the World Agricultural Heritage) of raisins.

The ethnographic museum, when completed, will explain how the homes, clothing, and daily life of the families working in this activity were like, and will have indoor and outdoor exhibition rooms, a projection room, offices, toilets, warehouses, and a shop.

The property will consist of three floors, and on each of the levels, visitors will be offered a tour of the product, “From the land to the house”, with a different theme on each floor, one will portray the field and the vineyard, the next the winery, and the final one, the pasero and the house as a museum and the store, carried out in association with ‘Sabor a Málaga’, as reported by malagahoy.es.

