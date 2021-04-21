Velez Malaga Announces Children’s Council Initiative

VELEZ MALAGA Council has announced a children’s council initiative.

The council announced the Velez Malaga children’s council have taken part in an activity in schools.

According to Velez Malaga council, the initiative replaced the normal children’s council due to Covid restrictions.

Councillor for Equality, Victor Gonzalez, said the initiative, titled ‘Imagine our neighbourhood,’ replaced the children’s council and offered young people a chance to express their views on Velez Malaga.

The initiative was carried out in schools, and Councillor Gonzalez said debates would include the topics of poverty, inequality, and climate change.

He said the initiative, “has allowed us to visualise the different neighbourhoods from the perspective of the children of the municipality, who have made proposals for quite interesting improvements.”

The councillor said the children most praised outdoor parks and bike lanes, while they also spoke about the importance of monuments and historic buildings in the municipality, as well as food and the climate.

Children also said the municipality should house more green areas for leisure activities and physical exercise.

