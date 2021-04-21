Tourist nabbed at Malaga airport with €15,000 of jewellery reported stolen in insurance scam.

THE 32-year-old Swedish woman had been staying in a rented holiday apartment in Fuengirola when she reported an alleged burglary in which she claimed a high-end watch worth €15,000 along with other jewellery and a credit card were stolen.

She then put in a claim with her insurance company and was about to board a flight to Stockholm when police stopped her, and on searching her belongings, found the expensive items she had alleged had been stolen.

According to National Police, three holiday insurance policies had been taken out by the woman, who was arrested at the airport on Tuesday, April 20.

When reporting the ‘burglary’, the alleged victim claimed that her holiday apartment had been broken into and a high-end watch valued at €15,000, two white gold wedding rings, a suitcase worth €600 and a credit card were stolen.

Initial investigations showed no signs of a door being forced and there didn’t appear to be evidence of any disturbance inside the apartment, increasing officers’ initial suspicions.

After gathering evidence calling into question the woman’s claims, the Urban Crime Group of the Local Police Station of Fuengirola requested the collaboration of colleagues at Malaga Airport Police Station, who intercepted the tourist and her young son at the airport.

She was planning to fly to the Swedish capital just two hours after passing through police stations to report the theft.

Police confirmed she was arrested for making a false crime report, and suspect she planned to bankroll her holiday through the insurance claim.

