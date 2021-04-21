Spain Wants The Manual Ringing Of Bells To Be a UNESCO Heritage Site

SPAIN wants The Manual Ringing of Bells to become a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The initiative is being championed by the associations Hispania Nostra, Campaners d’Albaida, the International Museum of Manual Bell Ringing, MitMac, and is supported by associations of bell ringers. The proposal was created on April 21, 2018, which is three years ago today.

The three organisations have thanked the Ministry of Culture and Sport for the commitment it has shown in safeguarding the Manual Ringing of Bells, as well as its protection and recognition by declaring it a Representative Manifestation of Intangible Cultural Heritage at a national level in 2019, and also the international recognition it has been given by submitting the candidacy to UNESCO.

Spain has submitted the candidacy but intends to expand it with other countries interested in this intangible heritage. The manual ringing of bells is the soundscape of Spain’s cities and towns and is a language of universal understanding that unites so many countries and continents.

The initiatives are intended to progress a plan that involves all administrations, institutions and associations to protect and promote this intangible heritage.

Source: El Confidencial