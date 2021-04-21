Spain To Donate Vaccines To Latin America Before It’s Own Population Is Inoculated.

Spain has agreed to donate to Latin American countries at least 7.5 million doses of vaccines against covid 19 during this year, which represents between 5 and 10 per cent of the total vials that it will receive from the European Union during 2021. The question is, why should Spanish Nationals and foreign residents have to wait while the precious vaccines are being given away to another country?

Of course, on humanitarian grounds im sure everyone would like to see the vaccines handed out equally and to countries that cannot afford them. However, in India for instance, the virus has already spread to uncontrollable levels and the volume of people that would have to be vaccinated to slow down the rate of infections totals millions and giving them even 100 million doses would take months to administer.

Looking at comments on social media it seems the vast majority of people prefer the WHOLE of Spain to be vaccinated before the government starts ‘giving it away‘ as one expat put it. However, Gary Edgar Spain said:

“Having the Vaccine Guarantees nothing. Widespread vaccination for seasonal flu doesn’t stop the 650k worldwide deaths each year. As with any vaccine, there will be varying degrees of immunity.”

The president of the Spanish Executive, Pedro Sánchez, made this announcement in his speech at the XXVII Ibero-American Summit in Andorra.

Spain’s PM pointed out that the delivery of the vaccines to Latin America through the international solidarity mechanism Covax will take place once 50 per cent of the 47 million Spaniards are vaccinated.

“Spain will launch this commitment as soon as it reaches the mark of 50% of the Spanish population vaccinated,” Sanchez told the Ibero-American summit in Andorra, adding that he expected Latin American nations to receive 7.5 million doses by the end of the year.

So far around 7.6% have received a full course while nearly 21% have received at least one dose. Spain is entitled to over 93 million vaccine doses this year under an EU-coordinated purchasing scheme, mostly for double-dose inoculation, leaving it with millions of extra shots, many people are asking

Top U.N., financial and vaccine officials last week urged rich countries to donate excess COVID-19 vaccine doses to the COVAX vaccine-sharing programme supplying lower-income countries, which aims to buy up to 1.8 billion doses in 2021.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a donation of enough doses to inoculate more than 800,000 people to COVAX, which is run by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the World Health Organization (WHO) and U.N. Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Nearly €350 million was pledged on Thursday, a statement said, including from Denmark, Liechtenstein, the Netherlands, Portugal and Sweden.

The United States, which this year donated half of a pledged €3,2 billion to COVAX, did not make new commitments. “As we’re getting to that point where we’re confident that every American can be vaccinated, we will be leaning into doing more around the world,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NBC’s Meet The Press on Sunday.

Blinken, addressing the Gavi event, noted that the U.S. Congress had recently provided more than €9.2 billion for America’s global COVID-19 response.

“Many countries now have dollars available to spend on doses, but rapid deliveries aren’t available. I would like to underline here the importance for countries that have the prospect of excess vaccine supplies to release them as soon as possible,” said World Bank President David Malpass.

