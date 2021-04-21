Police Arrest 10 Over Shooting of Marbella DJ

Police have arrested 10 people over the death of a DJ who was shot at a party in Marbella.

OFFICERS from the National Police have arrested 10 people following the shooting of a Marbella DJ.

According to Spanish newspaper Malaga Hoy, as well as arresting the man accused of shooting the DJ, officers have also detained another person who was with the alleged shooter.

Police also arrested two party organisers, three security guards, and another DJ, a friend of the man who died.

The detainees are accused of the alleged crimes of concealment, while the main suspect, a 30-year-old German man, is charged with manslaughter and illegal possession of weapons.

The shooting took place when the 40-year-old man who was working as a DJ at an illegal party in Marbella, died on Sunday, March 28, after he was hit in the neck by a stray bullet.

He was believed to have been playing music at a party which was being held at a luxury villa on the Guadalmina Baja Urbanisation when he was hit by the bullet.

He was found by the National Police in the villa, but the partygoers were nowhere to be seen.

According to national Spanish press, there were three shots heard, one of which hit the DJ.

According to the police, the deceased DJ allegedly received death threats from the main suspect, who apparently did not like the music he was playing at one point, intimidating the victim in order to change it.

During the night of the events, the perpetrator of the DJ’s death allegedly pulled out a gun and fired two shots at the ceiling before a bullet hit the victim.

Following the incident, all those attending the event reportedly left the area and the victim without warning the emergency services.