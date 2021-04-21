Number of People Vaccinated in Spain Surpasses Infections for First Time

The number of people vaccinated in Spain has now surpassed the number of people who had been infected with the virus.

SPAIN’S figures show the number of people vaccinated against Covid is now higher than the number of those people who have had the virus.

According to Spanish newspaper Sur, Spain’s Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, said more people have now received both doses of the vaccine than have been infected with the virus during the pandemic.

She said: “Today we have achieved one of the greatest milestones in this health management. Today there will be more people immunised than those infected.”

She added that the figure was down to the work carried out between the European Union, the autonomous communities, health professionals and the government headed by Pedro Sanchez.

The politician also said that Spain’s figures were among the best in Europe, administering some of the highest numbers of vaccine doses each week.

The autonomous communities have now administered more than 12,853,599 doses of vaccines, 93.8 per cent of the vaccines that Spain has received.

A total of 3,411,914 people have received the second dose, representing 7.2 per cent of the population.

Carolina Darias said: “Spain has already managed a tremendously important percentage and we are already at the head of the European Union. We administer the vaccines as they arrive and we are receiving more and more vaccines as a result of the advance purchase strategy carried out by Spain within the community institutions.”

She added that the increase in the number of cases Spain has been seeing has begun to slow.

The news comes after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has advised Spain to adhere to the correct second vaccine dose instructions.

After Spain had announced its intentions of possibly lengthening the period in between the first and second doses of vaccine shots from 21 days, to 42 days, the EMA said that vaccines should be administered as they had been in clinical trials.