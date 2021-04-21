NEARLY 50,000 pirated products have been seized in Badalona.

Nearly 5,000 pirated products have been seized in Badalona when the Civil Guard and the Urban Guard of Badalona intervened 47,000 counterfeit or contraband products in an operation against piracy in the town. Products such as textile masks and risky toys for children that are prohibited in the EU, and whose value amounts to €300,000 (£259,211.15) have been seized.

Thirteen inspections in the joint operation have been carried out at commercial premises and establishments in the Sud de Badalona industrial estate.

The event took place on April 15, following the detection of fraud, which led to the seizure of counterfeit or contraband products and in some cases products also did not comply with regulations and had been imported illegally.

All of the Fiscal and Border Patrols (PAFIFs) were deployed in the province of Barcelona, ​​in addition to the support of the Citizen Security Unit (USECIC) of the Barcelona Civil Guard Command.

Three citizens of Chinese nationality have been investigated for the alleged commission of crimes against industrial property in three of the inspected premises.

In the other ten establishments, officers detected contraband violations by not proving the legal importation of the products seized by officers. Infringements of the labelling regulations as toys were also noted and did not comply with the requirements established for their marketing in the European Union.

