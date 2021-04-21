National Tea Day: Make the Perfect British Cuppa

APRIL 21 is National Tea Day, so EWN has looked into how to make the perfect British cuppa.

April 21 is National Tea Day, and there is nothing more classically British than a good, comforting cup of tea!

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The national holiday is celebrated by Brits all across the country, with tea rooms, hotels and restaurants holding events and fundraisers. This love for tea goes back centuries and the fondness seems to only get stronger with time! National Tea Day’s slogan is “Brew More. Do More.” and the aim is to inspire special and heartwarming moments with tea.

This year sees Yorkshire Tea officially crowned as the UK’s favourite, with “over half of us even taking the precious teabags on holiday with us,” claims Yorkshire Live. Tetley and Twinings came in at second and third favourite.

“As a country, the UK drinks over 36 billion cups of tea a year – and there’s plenty of debate over how to make the perfect cuppa,” they added.

Yorkshire Tea revealed the way they think you should make the perfect cuppa. The first step, they say, is to: “Run the tap a little so the water’s nicely aerated, and only boil it once to keep the oxygen level up. Oxygen in water helps flavour!”

Next, add your teabag to your favourite mug and pour the water over, stirring briefly.

It is important to wait patiently for your tea to properly brew – this is the difficult part for some! Yorkshire tea says: “Tea needs time to unlock all its flavour, so give it 4-5 minutes to do its thing.”

Then, give the bag a little squeeze on the side of your mug. The next step, and possibly the most controversial, is to customise your brew “so add milk, sugar, honey, lemon or nothing at all. Most importantly, enjoy!”