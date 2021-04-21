More And More Fake PCR Tests Being Used At Borders

BORDER forces are reporting that more and more fake PCR tests are being used at borders.

All people travelling must provide a negative PCR test that has been taken in the previous 72 hours when they arrive in England.

However, according to Professional Officer for the Immigration Services Union’s Lucy Morton, hundreds of passengers are being caught trying to travel with fake PCR tests. Travel Weekly said: “About 100 fake Covid test certificates are being discovered by UK border officials every day, say reports.”

The main reason border control are discovering these tests are fake is because they contain spelling mistakes.

Layla Moran MP and chair of the APPG on coronavirus is quoted in the Telegraph claiming: “current border checks are totally inadequate to stop Covid cases entering the UK, including dangerous variants.”

Around 1% of all foreign travellers are required to quarantine in hotels approved by the government to prevent the spreading of coronavirus varients.

However, a letter written by the Home Office and published by the Home Affairs Committee says that thousands of people are breaking the quarantine rules and that no action is being taken against them.

EWN previously reported on a German doctor in Mallorca who is currently under investigation for allegedly providing negative PCR certificates without actually testing people.