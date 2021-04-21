Mercadona Announces €727 Million Profit In 2020

MERCADONA Announces A Profit Of €727 Million In The 2020 Financial Year



Mercadona, according to the annual results published this Tuesday by the company, has shown a profit of €727 million euros in the 2020 financial year, an increase of 17 per cent in 2019, registering a total turnover of €26,932 million, five per cent up on the previous year, out of which total, €26,745 million was for Spain, and €186 million in Portugal.

Juan Roig, the president of Mercadona, proudly presented these figures, and assured that they have been working on this quality improvement for two years that, according to him, the client will be able to perceive in the coming years.

Mr Roig said optimistically, “This 2020 has been the best management in the history of Mercadona, we have seen it in sales, opening, and profits, and we are very satisfied, and we want to continue in this line. There are many uncertainties, but we are looking forward to it, we have more than ever”.

As for Mercadona’s online business, he explained the company had processed 1.21 million orders, with a turnover of €176 million, closing 2020 with a total of 1,621 stores, having opened 70, and closed 65, representing a 15.5 percent market share of the total sales area in Spain, with 93,300 employees, as well as 20 stores in Portugal with 1,700 workers.

“Thanks to the 93,300 workers and the 600,000 of the assembly line, in exceptional moments they have been an example for society”, said Roig, referring to employees who had lost loved ones from the coronavirus.

Mr Roig added that the company hopes to create an extra 1,600 jobs in 2021, with an expected growth of 3.7 per cent, taking turnover up to €27,850 million, and speaking about pricing, Roig said he realises the biggest challenge is to provide quality, “You have to have great quality at the best possible price. Mercadona is going to enter the quality war”.

The president concluded that “2021 and 2022 are going to be very difficult years, and although there are many uncertainties, there is more desire to continue overcoming them”, as reported by 20 minutos.es.

