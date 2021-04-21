Mediamarkt Opens New Store in Mijas’s Miramar

RETAILER Mediamarkt has opened its new store in Mijas’s Miramar shopping park.

According to Spanish newspaper Sur, the leading international chain has inaugurated its new establishment in Miramar on the Costa del Sol, in Mijas.

The company has reportedly introduced measures for the pandemic in the new premises, including collection lockers for online orders.

The new store offers nearly 1,600 square metres and its spaces and services have been adapted, in line with the company’s business model, to preserve the safety of customers and employees.

It also offers individual lockers for the collection of orders that are made online and also allows the sending products that customers order from the website of the store.

