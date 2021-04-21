Mayor of Marbella Receives Her Vaccine

THE Mayor of Marbella has received her vaccine and is calling on residents to have their jab when they are offered it.

Mayor Angeles Muñoz received her vaccine and called on those in Marbella who receive a call for their jab to attend.

According to Marbella council, Mayor Muñoz received her vaccine at the San Pedro Alcántara vaccination centre.

The politician received her first dose of the vaccine and thanked, “the great professionalism and effort of health professionals.”

She also encouraged citizens to get vaccinated when “they receive a call from their health centres.”

She added: “Any side effects are infinitely less than the risk of becoming infected with Covid or hospital admission.”

Mayor Muñoz said: “It is very important for the town to continue to meet the schedule to achieve herd immunity as soon as possible.”

She also urged the central government “to provide more doses in order to accelerate immunisation.”

She added: “We have the capacity to increase the rate of vaccination and to reach even 15,000 weekly inoculations; we just need the doses to come.”

The news comes after Spain administers vaccines ahead of the summer.

However, according to the Daily Express, Jorge Ortega, the president of the Malaga association of beach bars, was reported as urging the authorities to start “accelerating vaccination and health passport so that tourists can come, especially the British who already have herd immunity.”

Maribel Tocon, Malaga’s Deputy Mayor for Urbanism, Finance and Commerce was quoted as saying, “Everything that can speed up the immunisation process is good news.”

Spain’s vaccines could help tourism this summer.