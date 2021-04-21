WHAT appears to be an open secret quoted by different news outlets in Mallorca is that the hospitality industry can expect longer opening hours.

The concept has been trailed for several days with hints from Balearic Government spokespeople and advisors and it appears more than likely that not only will later opening be allowed but the curfew will start at 11pm rather than 10pm in Mallorca.

An announcement is due to be made on Friday April 23, but it is expected that bars and restaurants will be allowed to open their terraces completely (subject to the normal safe distance requirements) but not their interiors.

In addition, whilst they will still be required to closes at 5pm, they will then be allowed to reopen at 7pm and serve customers until either 9.30pm or 10pm if the curfew is extended.

Whilst many in the hospitality industry welcome these measures which should become effective on either Saturday or Monday, those without terraces and their industry representatives continue to complain that interiors will remain closed.