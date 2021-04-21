Local Business Owners Have To Stay Hopeful Of Having A Summer

LOCAL Business Owners On The Costa Del Sol Have To Stay Hopeful Of Having A Summer

As the clock ticks towards Summer, and with the latest report saying that the vaccine rollout in Spain is now the fastest in Europe, business owners who rely mainly on tourists coming to the Costa del Sol are becoming increasingly more hopeful of the Summer finally happening, especially after the World Health Organisation (WHO) yesterday recommended countries not to ask for proof of vaccination of travellers going abroad.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to the Daily Express, Jorge Ortega, the president of the Málaga association of beach bars, was reported as urging the authorities to start “accelerating vaccination and the health passport so that tourists can come, especially the British who already have herd immunity”.

Maribel Tocón, Málaga’s Deputy Mayor for Urbanism, Finance and Commerce was quoted as saying, “Everything that can speed up the immunisation process is good news. It is positive to build confidence in visitors”.

Not everybody was as positive though, as the former mayor of Málaga, Mario Blancke, said, “It will be another lost season or at least reduced”, and José María Domínguez, the manager of the Cueva de Nerja Foundation, claims that his particular area of the coast had lost 75 per cent of its visitors during the pandemic.

The Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) has issued a new update on its Spain travel advice page, aimed at the approximate 285,000 British expats living in the country, where it explains it has provided “new information on how to get COVID-19 vaccine if you live in Spain but are not registered for public healthcare”, as reported by express.co.uk.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/