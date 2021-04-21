LIST Of Contact Numbers To Receive Your First Dose Of Covid Vaccine if you are in the 75 and 79 age group



The Junta de Andalucía’s Ministry of Health department has issued a list of telephone numbers for people in the 75 to 79 years of age group who have not yet received their first coronavirus vaccination dose, but would like to get it.

According to regional government figures, 85 per cent of the people in this age group have already been vaccinated with at least one dose of a vaccine but now they are looking for the remaining 15 per cent, who might have missed their appointment for any reason if maybe their contact information is not up-to-date or they have missed their appointment call for any other reasons.

The majority of people in this age group have reportedly received the Pfizer vaccine first dose, although some have also received the Moderna vaccine, depending on availability at the time of the appointment.

The telephone numbers to call in Malaga province are listed below – along with individual contact details of all SAS public health centres, which can also be found by clicking here:

Málaga and Valle del Guadalhorce Districts: 669 83 30 50

Health Centres with specific telephone numbers:

– Alameda Perchel: 669 48 37 63

– Alhaurín de la Torre: 682 79 70 11

– Alhaurín el Grande: 690 31 77 52

– Álora: 630 26 62 17

– Alozaina: 620 45 13 06

– Campanillas: 618 56 13 05

– Capuchinos: 696 22 79 45

– Carlinda: 690 25 09 90

– Carranque: 689 19 80 26

– Cártama Estación: 648 24 73 63

– Churriana: 626 48 57 18

– Ciudad Jardín: 679 81 25 27

– Coín: 676 42 14 15

– Colonia Santa Inés: 669 94 62 05

– Cruz de Humilladero: 683 24 64 70

– Delicias: 646 98 42 20

– El Cónsul: 646 16 60 33

– El Palo: 629 27 21 42

– Huelin: 680 15 84 71

– La Luz: 681 00 75 85

– La Roca: 680 25 13 31

– Limonar: 619 55 71 23

– Miraflores: 608 29 97 38

– Nueva Málaga: 638 66 77 16

– Palma Palmilla: 689 16 85 37

– Portada Alta: 646 92 63 60

– Puerta Blanca: 659 80 13 50

– Puerto de la Torre: 620 13 86 41

– Rincón de la Victoria: 679 39 79 25

– San Andrés Torcal: 669 11 46 32

– Tiro de Pichón: 699 98 96 47

– Trinidad: 679 11 76 05

– Victoria: 689 51 75 09

Costa del Sol District: 660 86 31 74

Health Centres with specific telephone numbers:

– Los Boliches: 636 84 64 44 (8am-8pm, Monday to Friday)

– San Miguel: 616 62 05 50

– Arroyo de la Miel: 696 83 65 78

– Torrequebrada: 682 78 28 85

– La Lobilla: 689 31 32 76

– Estepona: 609 80 98 53

– Leganitos: 606 62 76 02

– Lagunas: 626 56 54 82

– San Pedro de Alcántara: 676 47 80 81

– La Cala de Mijas: 669 74 55 05

– Fuengirola Oeste: 626 34 60 74 (8am-8pm, Monday to Friday)

– Las Albarizas: 699 16 65 39

– Manilva: 660 86 31 74

– Carihuela: 689 11 40 31

North Malaga Health Management Area

Health Centres with specific telephone numbers:

– Antequera: 662 97 62 51 / 951 76 23 01

– Archidona: 952 71 27 00 / 952 71 26 97

– Campillos: 662 976 219 / 952 71 24 67

– Mollina: 952 71 25 02 / 952 71 25 03

as reported by surinenglish.com.

