Latest news from Axarquia.

Heated row

A ROW between a couple in the La Corte neighbourhood of Malaga city resulted in the pair being arrested for drug offences after police were called following reports of a heated dispute at the property only to uncover an indoor plantation of 143 marijuana plants. They also face electricity fraud charges.

Vital aid

THE Commonwealth of Municipalities of the Costa del Sol Axarquia has hosted a meeting to raise awareness about financial aid available from the Junta de Andalucia aimed at alleviating the situation suffered by firms, workers and the self-employed as a result of the pandemic. Mayors and representatives from the tourism industry were present.

Shock plan

NERJA Council has stressed its ‘Shock Plan’ will continue to help families in situations of economic vulnerability and risk of social exclusion. The aim of a new initiative, for which €30,000 has been allocated, is to provide mobile internet devices for beneficiaries of municipal aid for access to new technologies.

Motril port

A BOAT carrying 22 illegal immigrants of Maghreb origin, all of them adult males, was spotted by a merchant ship in the Alboran Sea and subsequently transferred to the port of Motril during the early hours of Tuesday, April 20, where Cruz Roja (Red Cross) medical teams attended to the arrivals.