HOLA! – Security Scare At Windsor After Spanish Woman Conned Her Way Into Prince Andrew’s House

There Has Been A Security Scare At Windsor After A Spanish Woman Conned Her Way Into Prince Andrew’s House By Saying She Had An Appointment With Him.

HOLA! A 44-year-old Spanish women sparked a major security scare when she was found wandering around Prince Andrew’s official residence after being mistakenly let in by ‘bungling guards at the gate’!

Security officers were even daft enough to pay for the intruder’s cab fare after she turned up at Royal Lodge, in Windsor Great Park, where she claimed to have a lunch appointment with the Duke of York- they apparently never asked for proof of the ‘Cita’- appointment.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The harmless ‘intruder’ spent around 20 minutes swanning around the gardens before entering the Grade II listed building, where the Duke of York was at home at the time.

She was eventually held in the lobby of Royal Lodge after asking a member of staff where Andrew was- it was then that the ‘Royal Penny Dropped’ as it were…

Police were called in to sort out the confusion and upon their arrival the woman told them she was engaged to Prince Andrew and lived there with him, giving officers her name as Irene Windsor (Irene, where did that come from?).

Maps of the Royal Lodge and other Royal Family residences were found in the woman’s handbag, along with a self-defence key ring in the shape of a cat with two sharp prongs.

She was immediately arrested by police on suspicion of burglary and was later sectioned under the Mental Health Act- a major security review is being carried out following the extraordinary ‘break-in.’

A source told The Sun: “She was apparently very smartly dressed, in suit trousers, a yellow blouse and peach jacket, and had her hair done up and full make-up.

“She cut quite a glamorous figure and the guards were completely taken in by her. The woman demanded they pay her cab fare as she was a close friend of Prince Andrew, and they obliged before helpfully pointing her on her way towards the Royal Lodge.They had no idea this woman was a total stranger to Andrew and seemingly had a fixation with him.”

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment.

Source: The Times