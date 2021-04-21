Health experts in Valencia call for caution and warn it “takes weeks” to develop antibodies after jab.

HEALTH experts are urging for caution and reminding that protection measures against Covid must be respected by both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

More than 1.3 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Valencian Community.

One in five over the age of 18 has received at least one dose and 335,281 have received the full vaccination.

Most of these doses have been administered to the elderly and the most exposed professional groups.

But how does having had the vaccine change your day-to-day life and can you lead a normal life after the vaccine? The answer is resounding ‘no’ say the experts.

Those who are vaccinated, even if they have received the two doses recommended by the laboratories to reach the optimum level of immunity, must continue to wear a mask, maintain a safe distance and maintain hand hygiene, as well as ventilate closed spaces, they warn.

“Receiving the vaccine does not allow the security measures to be relaxed. Moreover, the standards established by the health authorities are the same at this time for vaccinated and unvaccinated,” said Dr. Salvador Peiró, a researcher for the Health Services and Pharmacoepidemiology of Fisabio.

“The clinical trials for the authorisation of the different vaccines show that vaccination is effective in reducing cases of symptomatic Covid-19 in all age groups. Even when infected, the risk of developing severe Covid is much lower,” explained Peiró.

However, he added: “If vaccinated people relax the protection measures (mask, distance, hand hygiene and ventilation) when there are still people waiting to receive their first or second dose, transmission and serious Covid symptoms could increase among the partners, colleagues, friends and close contacts of the vaccinated person.”

In addition, vaccination does not begin to be effective until two to three weeks after receiving the first dose and, in regimens that require two, the optimal level of protection is not reached until two weeks after the second injection.

“Until then, and especially in the first two or three weeks after the first dose, people have not generated the antibodies that will protect them from the disease and they must be especially careful,” said the researcher.

The president of the Valencian Community, Ximo Puig received his first dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccination on Monday, April 19 at the City of Arts and Sciences of Valencia.