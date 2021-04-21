Good News for Animals Fans as Fuengirola Offers Free Pet Adoption

Fuengirola Council is offering free pet adoption to all residents.

THE council said it would help those who want to adopt a pet by making it free and covering all the vaccination, microchip and other fees involved with taking on an animal.

Mayor of Health, Javier Garcia Lara, said the council would pay all the fees necessary for adoption, including vaccination, placement of a microchip and for a health record.

He said: “The Zoosanitary Park is the place where those animals are sent that are collected abandoned on the public road for safekeeping.

“We work hard so that these pets can have a home to give and receive care, so we have a permanent campaign to facilitate adoption.

“There are times, like the current one, in which the number of abandoned animals multiplies due to various circumstances.”

The politician added: “All the animals that arrive at the facilities of the Zoosanitary Park are treated to improve their health.”

He said: “In the last two years, in Fuengirola we have reached the goal of putting down now animals in the city, which means that all the abandoned animals that arrived at the facilities of the Zoosanitary Park found a new home.”

Mayor Lara said he was calling people who live in Fuengirola not to abandon their pets, and “that all those people or families interested in having a new member visit the facilities of Parque Zoosanitario so that they know the pets that we keep there.”

The news after Malaga also announced it had reached its goal of putting down no abandoned animals brought in.