Foto Jove attracts 5,000 entries from 1,400 Palma students

Some of the Award winners at the opening of Foto Jove
Credit: Palma Council

PARTICIPANTS from 21 schools and colleges entered 5,000 photographs taken by 1,400 students aged 9 to 20 into the XXVI Foto Jove competition.

There were 36 prizes shared between three categories of photographer based on age which were contributed by a range of different Mallorca based companies.

The Mayor of Palma José Hila, and the Councillor for Education and Language Policy, Llorenç Carrió, took part in the opening of Foto Jove at the Casal Solleric art gallery in Palma on Tuesday April 20.

Through photography, this activity has been encouraging young people to show their most creative eyes on issues related to art and culture for 26 years.

“In times of covid, of social challenge that we must face together, what better starting point than” COLOUR AND LIFE “to explore reality from a young perspective, transforming the everyday in order to review our reality and travel to an amazing universe,” said Mayor José Hila. ”

The exhibition, open until May 20, contains a selection of photographs from the awards winners alongside other outstanding as well as a video that highlights most of the entries.


