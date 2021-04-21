Forget Paw Patrol as its now Pee Patrol in Torremolinos

By
John Smith
-
0
Passing on the message to Local Police
Passing on the message to Local Police Credit: Torremolinos Council

Following many other municipalities, the Torremolinos Council has announced that it requires all dog owners to carry a spray to wash away urine from pavements and public places.

THE Local Police have been instructed to take action against any person not doing this and to consider the issue of fines of between €75 and €500 depending upon the severity of the offence.

The decision to implement this new requirement is supported by Ordinance number 50 for the Protection and Keeping of Animals which aims to prevent bad odours and lack of hygiene that can cause infections in other animals and humans.

In addition, it is needed to protect the facade and urban furniture such as benches or streetlights due to the effect of corrosion caused by urine if not diluted.

The Council recommends that one way of diluting the urine is a soapy solution with vinegar made with a mixture of water (750ml), vinegar (240ml) and liquid soap (10 ml) or three quarters water, one quarter vinegar and a tablespoon of liquid soap.

Another option is to use a 0.1 per cent sodium hypochlorite water solution (bleach to disinfect drinking water) in a proportion of one litre of water and for a bleach with 37 g / l of active chlorine, add two tablespoons of bleach, a solution that must be prepared 24 hours before use so that the chlorine reduces in strength.


John Smith
John Smith
