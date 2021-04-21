FROM Monday, the Catalan government has plans to lift the lockdown and restore free mobility throughout Catalonia, as they believe figures from the fourth wave of the coronavirus show that the virus has been effectively contained, and a de-escalation plan will be formed with a view to aiding their economy as much as possible.

As well as freeing up mobility restrictions, the government will allow restaurants and bars located inside of shopping malls to reopen until 5pm, in line with other bars.

With the State of Alarm due to end on May 9, and the central government ruling out any extension, the government of Catalonia will end the night-time curfew as well.

Once the restrictions have been lifted next Monday, government officials have said that should a new spike of infections occur then regional authorities will no longer have the power to pass any emergency measures that restrict people’s rights, such as the freedom of mobility, or gatherings.

There have been differing restrictions put in place throughout the region since last Autumn ranging from the more permissive measures during the Christmas period, through to strict municipal lockdowns, although exceptions were always made for cases like work-related travel, taking care of dependents, or health emergencies, as reported by catalannews.com.

