Burriana Beach Opens Accessible Shower For People With Reduced Mobility

BURRIANA BEACH has opened a new accessible shower for people with reduced mobility.

the Mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, and the Councillor for Beaches, Maricarmen López, along with the Coordinator of Beaches and the Environment, Antonio del Corral, visited Burianna beach this morning to observe the actions being taken to improve the accessibility for people with reduced mobility.

The updates include a new adapted and accessible shower, the first of this model to be installed, with an investment of €2,974.18 (£2,569.00), which has been financed using municipal resources.

During the visit, the councillor repeated the municipal’s commitment to improving the beach facilities of Nerja and Maro to facilitate bathing and services for people that have reduced mobility: “Along these lines, we are working to install this adapted shower model on the Torrecilla beach, as well as on other beaches on our coastline with the aim of making them more accessible.”

The Beaches counsellor also explained that: “this new adapted shower is specially designed for wheelchair users or those who require an amphibious chair. It has a rain effect sprinkler, a foot washer, and at the back with a water inlet to connect an extendable hose. It is also complemented by new wider walkways to facilitate mobility and a reserved area with a wooden ramp for access to the arena.”

Source: Ayuntamiento de Nerja