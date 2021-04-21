It’s Over- Super League Chief Admits Defeat after Premier League withdrawals, says founder Andrea Agnelli.

Breakaway European Super League founder and Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli has announced today, Wednesday, April 21, that the league can no longer go ahead after six English clubs decided to withdraw.

Twelve founding members had joined up to the breakaway tournament late on Sunday night but the move caused fury with fans, media and politicians all getting involved in a bid to stop it from going ahead.

Just 48 hours after the announcement, the Super League was officially suspended after all six Premier League clubs formally withdrew from their commitments – Manchester City and Chelsea first, then Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United all reversed their decisions to take part in the controversial Super League after pressure from the rest of football, government and even royalty since it was announced on Sunday night.

A statement from the Super League overnight said that they would “reconsider the most appropriate steps to reshape the project”, but the Juventus chairman and one of the key driving forces behind the attempted breakaway has admitted that it cannot continue – though the Italian remains “convinced of the beauty”, stating it would have been the best competition in the world.



Asked whether the project could still happen after the exits, Agnelli told Reuters: “To be frank and honest no, evidently that is not the case. Agnelli said he still remained convinced that European football needed change and he had no regrets about the way the breakaway attempt was made. ‘I remain convinced of the beauty of that project,’ Agnelli said, stating it would have created the best competition in the world. ‘But admittedly … I mean, I don’t think that that project is now still up and running,’ he said.

