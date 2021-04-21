Axarquia – News in Brief.

Health day

VELEZ-MALAGA has put together a program of activities to raise awareness about gender equality which includes physical workshops and online conferences aimed at women to coincide with ‘International Day of Action for Women’s Health’ on Friday, May 28. In addition, during May and June, there will be mindfulness, yoga and other disciplines.

Spruce up

ALMOST €30,000 has been spent adapting, clearing and reinforcing the slopes and pathway that leads from the oil mill in Calle del Río to the main rock area in Algarrobo thanks to an aid program “LEADER Rural Development Strategy”, subsidised by the Junta de Andalucía.

Book day

A HIKING route through the municipality of Iznate has been organised by the local council to celebrate International Day of the Book in which those taking part will be able to tour the fountains and other emblematic places in the town and read a story or anecdote at each one.

Water works

A NEW 230-metre long PVC sewage collector is being constructed in Nerja’s Avenida Del Mediterráneo and Calle Antonio Ferrandis Chanquete as part of major hydrualic works at a cost of €130,000 to solve overflow issues and avoid flooding of apartments and other properties in Calle Merida.

Rain ahead

WIDESPREAD rain is predicted this week across Axarquia with the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) stating that after several days of “pleasant temperatures”, the atmosphere will become “unstable” from Thursday, April 22 until the end of the weekend with the possibility of at least two storms in the region.

Bike lane

A BIKE lane project that will connect Nerja and Maro is progressing as the council puts out a tender for the €967,000 contract to construct to “reinforce the safety of cyclists and pedestrians, promoting transport without emissions to the environment and sport among our neighbours and visitors”, stressed Nerja Mayor José Alberto Armijo.