Atlantic Storm To Sweep Spain From West To East in the next two days

Aemet spokesman, Rubén del Campo, has forecast that the stable weather Spain has been having for the last few days is about to give way to weather patterns more typical of the Spring season, with overcast skies and rainfall in practically the entire national territory over the next few days.

He predicts that until tomorrow, Wednesday 21, a weather phenomenon known as “barometric swamp” will dominate, bringing a similar atmospheric pressure to most of Spain, with mostly low pressures, and the presence of cold air in the upper atmosphere leading to scattered showers across the country.

Temperatures will rise fractionally, especially in the east of Spain, but with increased cloud in the northern and eastern peninsulars.

Wednesday’s atmospheric instability will continue in the north and east of Spain, but will also extend to the Balearic Islands where there will be the distinct possibility of stormy showers on the higher ground.

By Thursday, an Atlantic storm’s frontal system will sweep west to east across Spain, bringing some rain to most of the country, but more generally in the west, central, and eastern parts, but possibly heavier rainfall in the Mediterranean coastal areas, and by night it will have spread to the Balearics as well.

Aemet predicts that the storm will last into the weekend, with rains and showers that in principle will affect the western third of the country on Friday, while on Saturday and Sunday the showers will extend to the south and east.

Catalonia and the Balearic Islands are the two areas that will escape most of the rainfall over the weekend, and despite the general instability, temperatures can be expected to rise a little, but by Sunday, they will drop again.

The Canary Islands can expect cloudy skies in the north, while the rest will enjoy clear skies, with trade winds until Thursday, after which they will head north and bring more cloudy skies, and rainfall in the mountainous regions, while temperatures will remain stable until Thursday and then drop again over the weekend, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.

