Almuñecar Begins Vaccinating New Age Group

Almuñecar has begun vaccinating a new age group; those aged between 63 and 64.

THE council said Almuñecar is now vaccinating those aged 63 to 64.

According to Almuñecar Council, residents aged 63 and 64 were called to receive their vaccine, while it said the number of vaccinations will now increase.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In addition to administering doses at the health centre, the facilities of the Francisco Bonet stadium are also being used.

According to Almuñecar Council, the move has seen those aged between 73 and 79 receiving their vaccines at the Francisco Bonet stadium.

Councillor for Security, Francisco Robles, previously visited the centre alongside the head of Civil Protection to see the vaccine rollout.

According to the council: “The vaccination rate means that every day almost 300 people receive the dose, which, for now, are from Pfizer.”

It added: “Each vaccinated person receives an appointment for the second dose and an information note about the vaccine they receive from the health professionals themselves.”

Almuñecar Council opened the municipal Francisco Bonet stadium to carry out vaccinations.

Almuñecar Council and the Southern Sanitary District of Granada of the Andalucian Health Service said they have worked to make sure the Francisco Bonet stadium can be used to administer large amounts of vaccines to the residents of Almuñecar, as well as Jete, Otivar and Lentegi in the Rio Verde region, aged between 74 and 79.

The council said it has been helped by Civil Protection officers, as well as Local Police.