Woman With 2.7 Kgs Of Cocaine Strapped To Body Detained In Malaga Airport

A woman who was found with 2.7 kilograms of cocaine strapped to her body has been detained in Malaga airport.

OFFICERS of the Malaga Guardia Civil Command, of the reinforcement of security measures against drug trafficking, have detained a person in Malaga airport who had 2.7 kilograms of cocaine strapped to her body.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



On March 26, staff noticed a 50-year-old woman of Maghreb nationality acting very nervously when loading her luggage on the conveyor belt of the x-ray machine.

The alarm was alerted as she passed through the metal detector and a security guard prepared to carry out a full body search, at which point the passenger began to lean back and when he touched her waist he noticed a hard object attached to her waist.

The guards present then proceeded to identify the passenger and transfer her to official premises where an inspection was carried out in which 14 wrappers were found attached to her waist. A drug test later confirmed the white substance inside the packages was cocaine.

The packages of cocaine were found to weigh 2.7 kilograms.

Source: Malaga Hoy