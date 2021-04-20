Wednesday’s ‘Committee Of Experts’ Meeting Has Been Postponed to next week



Jesús Aguirre, the Minister of Health and Families for the Junta de Andalucía, as expected, has confirmed today to Efe that they have decided to postpone tomorrow’s (Wednesday 21) Committee of Experts meeting – where decisions are made about the coronavirus restrictions – and move it to next week.

Officially known as the Advisory Council for High Impact Public Health Alerts, the committee has taken this action because a possible improvement in the contagion trend could be made in the figures by this time next week, and the rearranged meeting, to be confirmed, will most probably be on Tuesday, April 27, a source said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Mr Aguirre said that the committee of experts meets “when important decisions have to be made”, and so they had decided that maybe it was a good idea to delay the next meeting “to be a little pending and expectant” of the evolution of the pandemic in the Andalucian community.

Figures in Andalucía overall, had risen in the last 14 days, with the figure standing at 263.7 cases per 100,000 head of population yesterday (Monday April 19), but, during the last seven days the numbers had started dropping, and with 115 cases it could mean a tendency “to improve” as well as a “positive projection”, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/