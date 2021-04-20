Wednesday’s ‘Committee Of Experts’ Meeting Has Been Postponed

By
Chris King
-
0
Wednesday's 'Committee Of Experts' Meeting Has Been Postponed
Wednesday's 'Committee Of Experts' Meeting Has Been Postponed. image: juntadeandalucia

Wednesday’s ‘Committee Of Experts’ Meeting Has Been Postponed to next week

Jesús Aguirre, the Minister of Health and Families for the Junta de Andalucía, as expected, has confirmed today to Efe that they have decided to postpone tomorrow’s (Wednesday 21) Committee of Experts meeting – where decisions are made about the coronavirus restrictions – and move it to next week.

Officially known as the Advisory Council for High Impact Public Health Alerts, the committee has taken this action because a possible improvement in the contagion trend could be made in the figures by this time next week, and the rearranged meeting, to be confirmed, will most probably be on Tuesday, April 27, a source said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Mr Aguirre said that the committee of experts meets “when important decisions have to be made”, and so they had decided that maybe it was a good idea to delay the next meeting “to be a little pending and expectant” of the evolution of the pandemic in the Andalucian community.

Figures in Andalucía overall, had risen in the last 14 days, with the figure standing at 263.7 cases per 100,000 head of population yesterday (Monday April 19), but, during the last seven days the numbers had started dropping, and with 115 cases it could mean a tendency “to improve” as well as a “positive projection”, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here