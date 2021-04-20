Valencian Hospitality Community Request New Restrictions

The Valencian hospitality community is requesting new restrictions, including later opening times for bars.

THE Valencian hotelier community request the Generalitat to open bars and restaurants until curfew, which is currently 10pm, and to increase inside capacity to two-thirds.

In a meeting this Tuesday with representatives of the Ministry of Health and other entities in the sector, these are some of the requests the Valencian Community Hospitality and Tourism Business Confederation (CONHOSTUR) will ask for.

This meeting is ahead of one that will be held next Thursday of the Interdepartmental Table after which the new measures that will come into force from April 26 will be announced.

Last Saturday the president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, said he advocated maintaining the majority of the restrictions, although he is open to making the measures that affect the hotel and restaurant establishments more flexible, one of the sectors that have been the most affected by the health crisis.

At the moment, bars and restaurants in the region can open their terraces to full capacity and the interiors at 30 per cent of their capacity until 6.00pm, with a maximum of six people per table.

They are requesting that the Generalitat take into account the “good epidemiological situation” of the region – with 39 cases per 100,000 inhabitants – and the “great effort” made by businesses and workers in the sector “assuming very tough restrictions.”

In addition, CONHOSTUR is requesting a specific de-escalation plan to be drawn up so that banquet halls can organise events in the next few months. Currently, their capacity is reduced to 15 people indoors and 20 on terraces, something that “makes their activity impossible in practice.”

Similarly, according to a statement from the entity, the restrictions of aspects such as the performance of musical performances will be requested. Professionals and DJs in leisure establishments or the planning of the use of bars and free buffets.

Source: ABC