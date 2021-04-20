Spanish actress had “nothing to do” with 100-strong illegal student party at her house.

POLICE reportedly evicted around 100 people from a villa in Villanueva de la Cañada, Madrid on Sunday, April 18, owned by actress Monica Estarreado who had rented it to students.

Neighbours became concerned about the number of cars parked outside the villa on an urbanisation in the town, along with the loud music, and contacted the Guardia Civil and Local Police.

According to Telecinco, when police and the actress herself arrived at the house, they were refused entry and the party went on until about 6am.

Eventually, 78 people were identified by officers and 40 were sanctioned.

A friend of Estarreado, 36, who is known in Spain for her TV roles in La Verdad de Laura (The truth about Laura) and Soy Bea (I’m Bea) among others, told the same news outlet that the party had “nothing to do with” the actress.

Almudena, who looks after the property on her friend’s behalf, said the house is divided in two and rented to students on a long-term basis.

She said she received a call from Estarreado explaining what was going on after being contacted by the police.

“She is worried because it has nothing to do with her”, explained Almudena, who added that there are a lot of houses in the area rented to students because of its close proximity to two universities.

“She is very concerned about the situation, which has outraged her”, added the friend.

A video of police officers breaking down the door of a tourist property in Madrid sparked controversy earlier this month over the use of the Citizen Safety Law, commonly known in Spain as the “gag law.”

Police said in the official report from the raid that the law and the implementation of the coronavirus safety measures gave the officers the right to enter the property without a court warrant.

A second raid took place the following day, March 22, for the same reason and the same argument was used to justify entering the home.