Sitetrail Shares Insights From 100 Successful TikTok Verifications

Tiktok has been a real hype in recent years. It rapidly became one of the most famous social media platforms, and was also ranked 6th largest social network.

Sitetrail, a prominent agency who verified more than 400 Instagram accounts, shared some insights from more than 100 TikTok verification

Since its launch in 2018, Tiktok’s journey has been mind-blowing, with about millions of users, and with that, it was also at the ace of the top downloaded apps list. With the massive growth of TikTok, we can see the trends that have been set among the teens specifically, it is also attracting celebrities like Gen Z.

It has been a great source to spend leisure time with a fun activity following or creating challenges or trends on TikTok, this started with merely lip-syncing but has grown its platform and is now famous among people who want to showcase their skills as well like dance, singing, art pieces and acting. TikTok also provides features like account verification according to official company statements.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



How do you get TikTok verification?

Unlike other social platforms like Twitter and Instagram, the process of verification can not be requested by us. As Adriaan Brits, the CEO of Sitetrail says: “TikTok verification will come by itself if you are notable. You don’t apply for it. That means you are in the media, you have enough TikTok followers – and we also noticed, once your Instagram or Twitter is verified, that TikTok will pick up on it a lot easier.”

According to the agency who deals PR for more influencers than any other agency, people use TikTok and Instagram Verified accounts for a lot more than just boasting about their fame: The use it for business. Brits says: “We’ve seen big brands use it, small one-man entertainment outfits, OnlyFans creators, Gamers, publishers of content and literally anyone who seeks to engage in mass communication and decent ROI’s…”

So it really is a case of TikTok using automation to detect popularity in the media, and yes, using influencers to promote a platform in exchange for verification, is a clever way of automating the SEO and getting the public to share the burden. Yet, verification is worth it for influencers – either to monetize, or to protect.

Few Tips For You To Get Verified On Tiktok

Keep up With the Trends

To get noticed among fellow artists, it is necessary that your content is constant and regular and you are coping up with the trends and making your content often so related to real-life situations and daily problems so that it gets enough searches on the platform to outshine.

Showcase Your Skills

TikTok is all about how creative you can get and improvise so that the content looks appealing and interesting to the target audience. If you make Tik Tok on dance and choreography, you can either follow the trend or make your trend, or if you make the acting video you can go for something unique be the trendsetter.

Make more fun videos – Invite Your friends

We should keep on changing our content as per the dynamic environment and changes in trends, you should work on making transitions, and the fun videos are always appreciated and loved. And when we are talking about fun we can not leave our friends behind, it is also exciting to watch videos of friends doing creative and lively things. With a boost of excitement and energy in those videos.

Try to Increase your Fanbase and Followers

It is important to increase your following by being sincere and regular with your posts, you need to become a public figure to get your account verified, you need to be persistent with your content. You need to be socially famous to make your account verified, it is necessary for you to be a famous content maker as not every popular account on Tiktok gets verified.

Why Tik Tok Verification?

Authenticity

By getting verified to ensure that the videos you make on TikTok or any content you provide are unique and original. It helps in the recognition of your works and skills and can save you from fraud and duplication. Various accounts have similar names. It helps your account stand out among those.

Trust

A simple Verification of the account makes the general public have faith that the account can be trusted and it is not a scam. The goodwill you make in the target audience in your content further helps in the growth and enhancement of your fanbase. People also start giving more attention to the content and you can be a famous TikToker with all the support you get.

Content Rank

When you get verified your account will be more visible to the target audience, as a verified account has a bit more space among the search list of the top content makers. With the recommendation options, your content will be approachable and will have a large target audience, helping in the increase of fans and followers.

Influencer traffic

If you are consistent and good at your work your content will be viral and it is one of the best ways to lead the influencer traffic according to your content and approach skills. You should not miss any chance.

Brand Awareness

With all that being said, it is evident that your brand value will increase a lot because of this verification process, we can observe many people who we know who are famous only because of their active participation on TikTok and are now considered as social influencers as well. Your content helps you grow and create your brand and helps you in getting the recognition you deserve.

No agency can “Guarantee” Verification:

Since TikTok does verification automatically, any claims of “agency partner portals” and guaranteed TikTok verifications are likely to be a scam. As the Sitetrail agency confirms on it’s website: “Nobody can guarantee a 3rd-party decision such as social media verification. All they can do is provide PR support to attract authentic notability, which is the same for TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Youtube and Twitter.”

The agency also advised people not to make desperate attempts at verification that can undermine their future standing with social media platforms: “PR is not isolated, it is universal. Whatever you do for Twitter, will affect you also for Instagram and TikTok. So steer clear from any sponsored media because that shows that a blatant attempt was made to try and buy your way to verification – we call this monkey business in PR and it will hinder future professionals from helping you gain genuine notability.”

Conclusion

Being a famous influencer is great and has many perks. With the rapid user base, it is a blessing that people can keep their content from forgery and duplication of your original content such as your art piece or ideas. Verification is also necessary to improve your status as an artist, improve your goodwill and it additionally helps in improving your social status and reputation not only on TikTok but also on other platforms as more and more people recognize you.