Rincon de la Victoria Invests €33,103 in Improving Local Libraries

RINCON DE LA VICTORIA Council has invested €33,103 in improving local libraries over the last year.

The council said it had invested in improving Rincon de la Victoria’s libraries.

According to Rincon de la Victoria council, it provided books to libraries worth €20,000.

The council said It also renovated the facilities to provide more spacious and functional areas.

Councillor for Culture, Clara Perles, explained that “in addition to the adaptation of the facilities to the mandatory security measures to prevent Covid infections, we carried out different necessary actions.”

Last year the council bought new books worth €20,000, giving them to the four libraries in the municipality, “in order to continue expanding the book collection of the libraries to attract an audience of all ages, with volumes of different literary genres, children’s novena, youth, narrative, books in English.”

Councillor Perles said: “We also made various improvements to the facilities in order to offer more spacious and functional area with the reform of the auditorium and hall of the library of Benagalbon which had a budget of €2,109.”

She said: “All these actions involve improving the quality and operation of libraries, and therefore offer better public services to our residents.”

The news comes after Rincon de la Victoria Council announced a € 6 million centre for the elderly.

According to Rincon de la Victoria Council, the plans will see an investment of more than €6 million in the center in the area of ​​El Cantal.

The council said the plans will see at least 20 jobs created.

Town Planning Councilor, Miguel Angel Jimenez, the Second Deputy Mayor, Elena Aguilar, together with the President of association Tartessos Malaga, Jose Antonio Lopez, announced the plans.

Councilor Aguilar said: “In the coming days an agreement will be signed to offer residents registered in the municipality to be part of this project and participate… in the activity of courses and events that are organised.”

She added: “We continue to work to value our seniors, developing public policies thinking about the protection of their rights, now with more emphasis than ever as the pandemic has made them a group at risk of the virus.”

The biggest common areas will be a dining room-cafeteria, medical and nursing consultations, rehabilitation area, multipurpose rooms for various activities, swimming pool, and outdoor activities.