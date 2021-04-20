Real Madrid Shock As Sergio Ramos Is Confirmed As Leaving

REAL MADRID Shock As Captain Sergio Ramos Is Confirmed To Be Leaving The Club at the end of the season



Florentino Pérez, the President of Real Madrid, appeared on Monday night (April 19) at El Chiringuito de Jugones, to talk about the bombshell caused by the announcement of the formation of the new breakaway European Super League that will involve twelve of the biggest clubs in the world of football, and that he himself will preside over.

In the closing minutes of his interview with Josep Pedrerol, just as the mood was coming back to a more calming state, a harmless question from the interviewer about any Real Madrid news suddenly turned the atmosphere bad again, as Pérez dropped the shocking news that after 15 years with the club, their enigmatic captain Sergio Ramos will definitely leave at the end of the season.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



At that point, the president, clearly agitated, refused to elaborate more, simply saying, “I’m leaving. We have come here to talk about the Super League”, but then seemed to relax and said, “I love him very much, but we are in a very bad situation, and in Madrid, nobody puts the money. We have to be realistic with what happens to us. Right now we are all very bad and Madrid too. For now, we have to fix this season”, as reported by 20minutos.es.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/