Palma Local Police are preparing for the return of tourism

IT has been a busy few days for the Local Police in Palma as 22 new officers were sworn in on April 19 and then Councillors visited the video surveillance service the next day.

The Palma Local Police Force is expanding in anticipation of the need to keep visitors to the city and suburb under control when tourist flights get busier nearer the summer and no-one knows yet, what health restrictions may be in place.

A total of 101 new officers have been undergoing internships and as they complete their instructions, so they will be added to the existing force.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Video cameras have been set up on the beaches of Palma and Councillors joined the heads of both Local and National Police to view the operation as well as tour the nearby control room where officers can see at a glance if there are any disturbances or breach of rules.