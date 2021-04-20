Off Duty Police Officers Arrest Wanted Man in Almuñecar

MOTRIL off duty police officers arrested a man wanted in Germany in Almuñecar.

The two off duty police officers arrested the man in Almuñecar.

The officers from the Motril National Police arrested the Spanish man in Almuñecar.

The 29-year-old arrested man had a European Arrest Warrant out in his name issued by the German judicial authorities for property crimes.

The man reportedly has an outstanding 10-year prison sentence to serve there.

The arrest took place at around 2pm when the two officers recognised the suspect after he had reportedly committed several previous offenses in Spain.

After checking the police database and finding the European Arrest Warrant in his name they approached and arrested him in Almuñecar.

Police also found the Almuñecar man had been arrested nearly 30 times, most of which had been for burglary.

The news comes after police arrested two men in Malaga wanted in connection with murder.

According to reports, the men had European Arrest Warrants issued in their names and were wanted in connection with the murder of a Colombian man.

Investigations began last month when their police in Holland alerted the Spanish police to the possible presence of the wanted men, thought to be hidden by a resident.

The arrests were carried out by the National Police as the men were returning, together with two other individuals, from a trip to Sanlucar de Barrameda.

Malaga National Police also arrested a 30-year-old man wanted by the German judicial authorities for crimes against people and drug trafficking after he tried to board the AVE with false documents at the Maria Zambrano station in Malaga.

In a statement from the Provincial Police Station, the police said the incident took place when officers checked the man’s Greek documents that he produced, and noticed that they showed signs of some alteration being made to them.

Once at the police station, the officers verified that the detainee had produced a forged Greek passport, but discovered that there was a European Arrest and Surrender Order (OEDE) in force against him, issued by German authorities, for crimes against people, and drug trafficking.