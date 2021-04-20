New advice from Gibraltar on Covid-19 vaccination for pregnant women

THE Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) in the UK has now advised that pregnant women can be offered the Covid-19 vaccine.

This change to the guidance comes after data from the United States shows that 90,000 pregnant women have been vaccinated with mRNA vaccines (such as the Pfizer vaccine being used in Gibraltar) without any specific safety concerns being raised.

Dr Krishna Rawal, Medical Director of the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA), said: “The Covid-19 vaccine we are using in Gibraltar has undergone extensive clinical trials and has been approved as safe for use by the UK’s Medical and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), as well as European Healthcare Regulators.

“This week, the UK has revised its guidance on vaccinating pregnant women as a result of real-world data coming from the United States of America showing that the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine is safe to use in all stages of pregnancy.

“Recent data shows that although uncommon, severe illness due to Covid-19 is more likely in later pregnancy and that pregnant women who do get symptomatic Covid-19 infection are two to three times more likely to give birth to their baby prematurely.

“We would therefore like to invite all pregnant women in Gibraltar to consider whether they now wish to take up the offer of vaccination.

“Pregnant women may wish to consider discussing this with their GP, Obstetrician or Midwife, or with the GP on-duty at the vaccination centre

“Women who are considering pregnancy, those who are already pregnant and those who have given birth and who may be breastfeeding are now all eligible for the vaccine should they wish to receive it.”

Whilst this information was released and targeted at pregnant women in Gibraltar, the opinion coming via the UK Health Authority following trials in the USA appears to be appropriate for all, although local advice should also be sought.