Marbella’s Dance Festival Begins This Weekend

Marbella’s Todo Danza dance festival begins this weekend until May 15.

THE festival begins this weekend with a mixture of traditional and modern dance.

According to Marbella Council, the 12th edition of the Marbella Todo Danza Festival will begin on April 24 and will last until May 15 with an extensive programme that mixes tradition and avant-garde.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The news was announced by the Director General of Culture, Carmen Diaz, who said: “It is an initiative that we launched in 2009 because we believed that it was necessary for this form of artistic expression to have its own space and it has become as one of the most prestigious festivals promoted by a public entity in Spain.”

She added: “Our goal is to offer quality proposals that offer a global vision of classical and contemporary dance.”

She said the inauguration will take place on Saturday, April 24 at the Teatro Ciudad in Marbella with a tribute by the Olga Pericet Company to the dancer Carmen Amaya.

On April 29, on International Day of Dance, the festival moves to the Parque de la Constitucion from 7pm with the Gala Malaga-Marbella which, as Diaz has explained, “will have the participation of the Escuela Municipal de Danza, the Marbella Dance School and different artists from the province in the only activity that this year, logically conditioned by the pandemic, we carry out abroad.”

The festival continues on May 5 at the theatre with ‘Duet Alanda’ and ‘Adama’, by Marcat Danza, both performed by renowned dancer Mario Bermudez. On May 7, the staging of ‘Sin permiso’, by Ana Morales, winner of the Giraldillo at the Seville Flamenco Biennial and three Lorca awards, will take place. The festival will end on May 15 with a performance by the Ballet Flamenco de Andalucia on the Costa del Sol.