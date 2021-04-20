Marbella Town Hall Approves Its Safety And Rescue Plan For Summer 2021

MARBELLA Town Hall Approves Its Safety and Rescue Plan To Be Put In Place For Summer 2021



Félix Romero, the spokesperson for Marbella town hall, announced on Monday 19 that they have approved the Safety and Rescue Plan that Marbella will put in place for the summer of 2021, an initiative that includes a contingency strategy against Covid-19 on the beaches of the municipality.

Mr Romero pointed out that the document has yet to be validated by the Andalucía Civil Protection Commission, but hopes that it can be integrated into “the Marbella Municipal Emergency Plan”, this Summer.

He detailed that the Safety Plan includes aspects such as the delimitation of the beaches of Marbella, by classifying “which beaches are free, which are dangerous, or which may be of prohibited use, outlining the degrees of protection of each one of them”.

Also, he said, the plan “establishes the safety rules and instructions for the bathrooms, as well as displaying clearly the protocols for the rescue of people injured in the water or near the beach, and the type of rescue that will be deployed for this purpose. Plus the elements of collaboration that allow us to get in touch from the town hall itself with other administrations that have competence in the event that extraordinary emergencies occur at sea”.

Romero stressed that the Local Government Board has approved “the contingency plan against Covid-19, to each of the operators that we have deployed on the beaches, so that they can pass that information on to users, relating to all preventive measures, to avoid the prolongation of the coronavirus on the coast”.

Finally, he said the document also covers the “lucrative activities that take place on the beaches, such as the rental of hammocks, umbrellas, or catering establishments, and the ‘non-profit’ related to leisure and sports with the aim of that they perfectly accommodate the indications of the health authorities, and the de-escalation plans established by the State, taking into account the recommendations of the autonomous community of Andalucía”, as reported by malagahoy.es.

