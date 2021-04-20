Major Boost for Tourism as Andalucia Grants Hotels up to €200,000 in Aid

Andalucia has today approved a measure to grant up to €200,000 in aid to hotels in a major boost for tourism ahead of the summer.

The government in Andalucia has approved a total of €60 million in aid to the hotel sector in an effort to improve tourism.

According to Spanish newspaper Sur, the aid, which will see businesses able to claim from between €200 and €200,000, was announced by Andalucia’s Minister for Tourism Juan Marin yesterday.

The move is good news for the hotel sector, which has so far not received any direct aid and could see many struggling hotels and tourist apartments in popular areas including the Costa del Sol stay in business.

Minister Marin said: “Aid is being opened today to the housing sector, which until now had not received direct support for liquidity due to a legal issue.

“As the hotels asked us, we will offer the aid depending on the number of rooms so an establishment with a thousand beds will receive 200,000 euros, which is the maximum amount.”

The measure will also include help for tourism apartments, according to the Junta de Andalucia.

The measure was embraced by the hotel industry, which says an average four star hotel has been losing around €50,000 a month.

Last year, the Federation of Hotels of Andalucia presented a report outlining a plan to save this industry and raising the amount needed by the sector to €250 million.

The report said it was urgent to “arbitrate non-refundable aid for survival of €2,400 per room for five-star hotels, €1,800 for four-star hotels and €1,200 for three-star hotels.”

The president of the Association of Hotel Entrepreneurs of the Costa del Sol (Aehcos), Jose Luque, demanded that the aid reach the companies as soon as possible.

He added: “We are very happy with this aid, which is good for hotels and tourist apartments”.

Yesterday Juan Marin also expressed concern about the incompatibility of central government aid to tourism, which sees Andalucia receive €1.1 billion.

He said: “We are concerned about the incompatibility with the government decree that will mean that many hospitality companies will not be able to access the European funds of the national executive.”

The politician added: “It is an issue that we must try to resolve together get from the government.”